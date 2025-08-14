Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 14.08.2025

Almost 300 Kyiv residents receive monthly payments for housing rent - KCSA

2 min read

Since the beginning of 2025, 6,687 Kyiv residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation have received financial assistance totaling UAH 66.87 million, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) website reported on Thursday.

"If we compare 2023 and 2024 with the unfinished 2025, this year we paid twice as much as in the last two years. This speaks of the number of destroyed homes and the scale of the need," said Marina Honda, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Local Government Powers and Responsible for Accessibility in Kyiv, whose words are quoted in the report.

In particular, in 2025, one-time payments of UAH 10,000 have already been received by more than 6,000 people (a total of almost UAH 67 million). Monthly payments (20 thousand UAH for a period of up to 12 months) were assigned to 248 residents of the capital. A payment of UAH 40,000 to pay for housing rent for two months during its repair was paid to 468 families (a total of more than UAH 18 million.

"The right to receive assistance is granted to owners of housing damaged or destroyed after February 24, 2022, which has not been restored at the time of the application, provided that there is no other housing in Kyiv and no state compensation is provided," the report says.

