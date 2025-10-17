Military aid to Ukraine fell by 43% this summer – media

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy reported on Tuesday that military aid to Ukraine decreased by 43% in July and August compared to the first half of the year, Reuters said.

"According to the institute, most military support now flows through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. That consists of NATO allies from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden," the agency said on Friday.

The PURL initiative replaced U.S. weapons donations to Ukraine and now requires allies to pay for U.S. weapons supplies.

As the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, PURL is currently one of the key mechanisms for providing Ukraine with U.S. weapons and defense equipment.

Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List is a U.S. and NATO initiative that allows Ukraine to be provided with critically needed weapons through targeted financing of American-made supplies. Partner countries contribute funds to a joint fund in accordance with a prioritized list of needs agreed upon by Ukraine, the United States and NATO. This allows for coordination of contributions, acceleration of procurement, and faster delivery to the front of what cannot be replaced by European analogues.

How PURL works. Formation of a list of needs: Ukraine identifies critically important types of weapons and equipment for defense – in particular, air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and other strategic positions. Joint approval: priority monthly needs in these nomenclatures are agreed upon jointly with NATO and the United States. Allied financing: NATO countries (except the United States) make financial contributions for the purchase of approved priority U.S. weapons. Arms Supply: After raising funds, the United States provides the necessary weapons, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine. The estimated cost of the monthly requirement is about $1 billion, which is implemented in two packages of $500 million.

Countries that have already joined PURL. The Netherlands – the first to join the initiative, allocated EUR 500 million (approximately $578 million) for the purchase of Patriot systems and other air defense assets. Denmark, Norway, Sweden – jointly financed a package worth $495 million, including ammunition for HIMARS and other critical supplies. Germany – announced its readiness to allocate $500 million for the purchase of U.S. weapons. Canada – confirmed a contribution of $500 million to meet Ukraine's needs. Latvia – allocated EUR 5 million to support the PURL initiative.

Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, Luxembourg – have announced their readiness to join the fifth funding package. The total amount of contributions so far is over $2 billion.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on October 15 that in addition to the six allies that have made commitments under the PURL – the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, other allies have joined this initiative.