21:06 27.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Croatian Defense Minister discuss Ukraine's needs in air defense, incl PURL mechanism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić discussed the importance of implementing projects within the framework of the PURL initiative, in particular regarding air defense means, and using the capabilities of the SAFE mechanism.

"We discussed the importance of implementing projects within the framework of the PURL initiative, in particular regarding air defense means, and using the capabilities of the SAFE mechanism," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier that day, Zelenskyy reported in his address that he had already discussed with Anušić the next defense assistance package for Croatia. "We are grateful to the Croatian government and people for their support for Ukraine and for each package of military assistance, the 14th has already been allocated and the 15th is planned by the end of the year," Zelenskyy specified in an evening post on the Telegram channel.

In addition, Zelenskyy said during the meeting he discussed with the representative of Croatia the experience of this country in the field of veterans' policy. "A separate and relevant issue is veterans' policy. This is an important topic for us. We are interested in the experience of Croatia," he said.

According to the presidential press service, Zelenskyy thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for his personal participation in the International Veterans' Conference, which took place on October 9-10 in Split, Croatia. The Head of State said veterans' policy and social reintegration are crucial and sensitive topics for Ukraine, because "our country is interested in the relevant experience of Croatia."

"We are ready to help your veterans. We know how difficult it is for servicemen who have returned from the front line to civilian life. This is a difficult task, but it is possible," Anušić said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia also said that he had visited Bucha and honored the memory of those who died for the freedom of Ukraine and the values ​​of democracy. He said his country has supported Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war and will continue to do so.

Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a joint initiative of the United States and NATO aimed at accelerating the supply of U.S. weapons to Ukraine by financing its purchases by partner countries. Ukraine determines priority needs for weapons, which are agreed with NATO, and then the Alliance member countries make joint contributions to the purchase of the necessary equipment and ammunition. This mechanism allows for a quick and targeted provision of the Ukrainian army with critically important weapons that are not always available in Europe.

The Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism is a financial initiative of the European Union that provides loans to EU member states and partners (including Ukraine) to strengthen the defense industry and increase joint defense capabilities. As reported, Anušić arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, October 26.

