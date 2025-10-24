Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy is preparing the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine by the end of this year, which will include primarily ammunition and SAMP/T missiles for air defense systems, Bloomberg said on Friday.

"The package could be ready as soon as the end of the year, depending on parliamentary procedures, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter," the report reads.

Italy also made it clear that it will join the NATO initiative aimed at purchasing U.S. weapons, including Patriot missiles, at the expense of European funds, the publication reports (it is likely that we are talking about the PURL). According to the sources, the amount of Italy's contribution has not yet been determined.

Italy has reportedly agreed with NATO allies to increase its defense budget to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035 and is discussing whether to activate a national waiver clause on defense spending after the end of the excessive deficit procedure, the sources said. Both mechanisms are part of EU budget rules that allow for additional defense spending.

Spokespeople for the Italian government and defense ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The Italian government has previously sent 11 military aid packages worth between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 3 billion, including two SAMP/T missile batteries. Details of the packages are subject to state secrecy laws.