Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, where he was met by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer.

As reported, the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, will take place on Thursday morning in London, where the head of the Ukrainian state is on a visit.

"This morning's high-level meeting between the leaders of Great Britain and Ukraine at 10 Downing Street will be a carefully coordinated demonstration of support from the UK, planned just 24 hours before the summit in Alaska," the BBC reported.

The publication emphasizes that this will be "the last push to ensure that European demands are heard before Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine."