Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 13.08.2025

Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the agreement on five principles for achieving peace during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders on Wednesday.

"Today we discussed our common positions with the President of the United States of America. There was a coordination conversation... We agreed on common principles – the five principles that Friedrich [German Chancellor Friedrich Merz] spoke about... This is the format of the negotiations – everything that concerns Ukraine should be discussed exclusively with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Merz in Berlin on Wednesday.

The German Chancellor, in turn, said that during the conversation with Trump, "we made it clear that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table if there is a next meeting after this one."

"We want the right order: this means a ceasefire first, and it should be at the very beginning. Important elements could be a framework agreement, which will come later. Thirdly, Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but we are moving away from the contact line – it is the starting position and the legal recognition of the occupied territories is not under discussion," he said.

According to Merz, Trump shares these positions "to a large extent, and therefore we had a very constructive conversation."

Tags: #conversation #zelenskyy #agreement

MORE ABOUT

20:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

17:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

17:39 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

15:45 13.08.2025
Stefanchuk and Swedish Parliament Speaker Norlen agree on actions for just peace in Ukraine

Stefanchuk and Swedish Parliament Speaker Norlen agree on actions for just peace in Ukraine

13:46 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

11:38 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy holds more than 30 conversations, consultations with partners: there is no sign that Russia is preparing to end war

Zelenskyy holds more than 30 conversations, consultations with partners: there is no sign that Russia is preparing to end war

10:17 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy in Berlin to participate in video conference with European leaders, Rutte and Trump

Zelenskyy in Berlin to participate in video conference with European leaders, Rutte and Trump

10:04 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, European allies to brief Trump ahead of Putin meeting – media

21:35 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

HOT NEWS

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Germany, along with allies, ready to finance Ukraine's support package for $500 mln under PURL – statement

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

President Trump believes that any territorial issues should be resolved only with Ukraine – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

LATEST

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

AD
AD