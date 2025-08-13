Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the agreement on five principles for achieving peace during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders on Wednesday.

"Today we discussed our common positions with the President of the United States of America. There was a coordination conversation... We agreed on common principles – the five principles that Friedrich [German Chancellor Friedrich Merz] spoke about... This is the format of the negotiations – everything that concerns Ukraine should be discussed exclusively with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Merz in Berlin on Wednesday.

The German Chancellor, in turn, said that during the conversation with Trump, "we made it clear that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table if there is a next meeting after this one."

"We want the right order: this means a ceasefire first, and it should be at the very beginning. Important elements could be a framework agreement, which will come later. Thirdly, Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but we are moving away from the contact line – it is the starting position and the legal recognition of the occupied territories is not under discussion," he said.

According to Merz, Trump shares these positions "to a large extent, and therefore we had a very constructive conversation."