Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The Russians are losing approximately 1,000 personnel per day, while Ukraine lost 340 yesterday, that is, losses are approximately one to three, losses of Russia are three times higher, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Regarding losses. I will give an example from yesterday, in general it is approximately like this: the 'Russians' have 1,000 losses per day, that is, 500 killed and 500 wounded. I am not saying now that there are ten prisoners there, etc. To be more precise – 968 losses in Russia, 531 killed and 428 wounded, nine in captivity. We have 340 losses per day: 18 'two hundredths' and 243 'three hundredths,' 79 missing. Approximately one to three, that is, their losses are three times higher," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

In addition, the situation with artillery is 1 to 2.4 in the enemy's direction, with FPV drones – 1 to 1.4 in our favor.

However, according to the president, there is not enough money for drones, so for now it is 1 to 1.4, although it is believed that Ukraine can get 1 to 2.5 in its favor, "even 1 to 4 could be in our favor, but we are looking for funding from European partners."

Personnel one to three in favor of the enemy in terms of numbers.