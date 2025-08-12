Moscow to prepare certain info space by Aug 15, as if Russia advancing on front – Zelenskyy

The most difficult situation on the front is now at Kramatorsk-Dobropillia, where the Russians have advanced about ten kilometers, the task of this advance by August 15 is to form a certain information space as if Russia is advancing, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The most difficult situation is Kramatorsk, Dobropillia-Kramatorsk. What happened there? Groups of 'Russians' have advanced about ten kilometers in several points. All of them are without equipment, only weapons in their hands. Some have already been found, partially destroyed, partially taken prisoner. We will also find and destroy others in the near future," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"The task of this advancement is clear to us. By August 15, to form a certain information space, before the meeting between Putin and Trump, especially in the American space, that Russia is moving forward, advancing, and Ukraine is losing," he said.

According to the president, in all directions during this month the Russians will try to demonstrate some kind of advancement in order to politically pressure Ukraine, seeking certain concessions.

"I just want them [the Russians] to know that we understand this, and that our army will prepare for this," Zelenskyy said.