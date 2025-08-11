Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 11.08.2025

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

2 min read
Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

 On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took part online in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

"Andriy Sybiha informed European partners about Ukraine's diplomatic efforts towards a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace and noted that Ukraine is ready for genuine peace negotiations at any time and in various formats. The minister recalled that today is exactly five months since Ukraine agreed to the United States' proposal for a complete ceasefire. However, Russia has been avoiding genuine negotiations all this time, imitating the peace process and manipulating in order to avoid destructive sanctions and continue the war," the MFA said.

Sybiha said that in order to achieve true peace, it is necessary to apply the "peace through force" approach.

"No rewards, gifts or appeasement of the aggressor. Every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression. Peace through force is the only effective approach to negotiations with Russia. A just and lasting peace can only be based on the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

The minister said Ukraine's position remains unchanged: any real peace negotiations can only begin with a complete ceasefire on the contact line.

"Putin must face our transatlantic unity and strength. Therefore, before meetings with Putin, it is important to hold meetings and coordinate actions at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Europe and the United States. After all, the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community is indivisible. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe without Europe," Sybiha said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to European partners for their support and called for mobilizing Europe's diplomatic efforts, unblocking financial and military assistance to Ukraine, and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Tags: #mfa #eu

