Facts
12:16 06.01.2026

MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is coordinating four pilot projects approved by the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the response of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the ministry reported that it is coordinating four pilot projects, in particular: a project on the implementation by the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense "Defense Procurement Agency" of procurement of defense goods for the needs of the National Guard (from October 2025 - within six months), a project on the identification of bodies (remains) of persons killed (deceased) as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, using biometric data (from October 2025 - within one year); a project on the issuance of a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine to citizens who are in the territories where hostilities are underway or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation (from March 2024 - within two years); as well as a separate pilot project, the information on which contains information with limited access.

As reported, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine is the coordinator of 18 experimental projects approved by the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers; the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is implementing three experimental projects, one more is being prepared for implementation; the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine is implementing nine experimental projects; the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is implementing nine experimental projects.

In September, a group of people's deputies registered in the parliament a draft resolution No. 14010 on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the Cabinet of Ministers on the need to comply with the legal order defined by the Constitution of Ukraine. The document requires the government not to issue subordinate regulatory legal acts on issues that, according to the Constitution, fall within the exclusive powers of the Rada. In particular, it concerns the implementation of experimental projects.

