Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a call with newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Petr Macinka, agreed to "turn over the page of the recent exchanges of statements" and strengthen our political dialogue at the ministerial level.

"I had a very meaningful and constructive call with my Czech colleague Petr Macinka. I congratulated my counterpart on his appointment and thanked for Czechia's unwavering support for our country — political, economic, military, and humanitarian. First and foremost, we discussed our bilateral relations. We agreed to turn over the page of the recent exchanges of statements and strengthen our political dialogue at the level of foreign ministries based on mutual respect and strategic partnership. Ukraine and Czechia are genuine friends and allies," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He informed his Czech colleague about Ukraine's great interest in further cooperation with the Czech Republic in the defense sector, as well as about the Czech Republic's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Our cooperation should be mutually beneficial," the head of the department said.

Sybiha also briefed his colleague about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's ruthless and brutal attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. The ministers discussed the latest peace efforts and agreed that there is no alternative to forcing Russia to end its aggression as soon as possible.

"I invited Petr Macinka to Ukraine and he confirmed his trip in the nearest future. I look forward to hosting my Czech colleague in Kyiv," Sybiha said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry also confirmed the conversation.

"Today I spoke with Andriy Sybiha about future cooperation. We clarified the matter regarding the remarks by both Ukrainian ambassador and Speaker Okamura, which I now consider closed," the ministry's press service said citing Macinka.

According to him, further communication will continue through standard diplomatic channels, and if necessary, on a personal level.

"We also discussed public sentiment of Czechs towards Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. We agreed that it is our joint responsibility to ensure this sentiment is positive. We will continue this discussion soon during my visit to Kyiv," the Foreign Minister said.

As reported, Czech Foreign Minister Macinka met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Prague Vasyl Zvarych on January 5.