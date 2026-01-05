Interfax-Ukraine
19:19 05.01.2026

Zelenskyy expects Sybiha to propose candidate for new first dpty FM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and discussed diplomatic rotations with him.

“We discussed the results of our diplomatic work in 2025 and the key tasks for this year. The most important thing is to ensure that every arrangement in Ukraine’s interests, every agreement, and every partnership works to its full potential,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The president also announced that Sybiha will soon present the corresponding candidates for rotation in the diplomatic corps.

“Given the need for consistently effective work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a candidate for the position of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be selected. I expect proposals for a decision,” Zelenskyy stressed.

