Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about steps 'bringing closer to real end of war, not its reconfiguration'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen the issue of the "real end of the war" of Russia against Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian integration into the EU.

"Grateful for the support. We discussed the diplomatic situation and communication with partners – ours and Mette's," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"These days, diplomatic activity is extremely high. However, we do not see any changes in the Russian position. The Russians still do not want to stop the killings, they still invest in the war, and they still impose the idea of 'exchange"'Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory with consequences that guarantee nothing but more convenient positions for the Russians to resume the war," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, "all our steps should be such that they bring closer to the real end of the war, and not to its reconfiguration. And our joint decisions with partners should work for common security.

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed with Mette the work for joining the European Union, the results of Ukraine and Moldova on this path. "We also see the need for a fair approach and fulfillment of obligations for both Ukraine and Moldova together," the President of Ukraine said.