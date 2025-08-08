Zelenskyy agrees on several new sanctions packages for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

On Friday, August 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on several new sanctions packages.

"Today, I agreed on several of our new sanctions packages, packages for Ukraine, and appropriate decisions will be made soon," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

In addition, he reported that he had held a meeting with the government and the team of the President's Office on work in the European direction, with partners in the European Union and European countries outside the EU.