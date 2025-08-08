President of South Africa informs Zelenskyy about details of his conversation with Russian side

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders discussed ways to achieve peace.

"Cyril also shared the details of his conversation with the Russian side. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for meetings at the highest level in various formats. From the first seconds of the war, we want to end it, because Ukraine did not start this war. It is Russia that is the only reason for the delay and the lack of peace," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, he informed his interlocutor about his contacts these days with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.

"A lot has already been done. We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only of Ukraine, but also of Europe and the whole world," the head of the Ukrainian state said.