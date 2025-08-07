President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the next steps towards a peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, as well as recovery.

“I have spoken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction. Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine,” she said on X.

According to von der Leyen, the EU will continue to play an active role in ensuring a just and lasting peace.