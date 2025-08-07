Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 07.08.2025

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

1 min read
President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the next steps towards a peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, as well as recovery.

“I have spoken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction. Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine,” she said on X.

According to von der Leyen, the EU will continue to play an active role in ensuring a just and lasting peace.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #leyen

MORE ABOUT

16:11 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

15:12 07.08.2025
Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

14:09 07.08.2025
Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

14:06 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

10:22 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

18:15 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

14:18 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

11:16 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

10:49 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

HOT NEWS

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

LATEST

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Zelenskyy's adviser denies Onet's info regarding ceasefire proposals

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Too early to discuss EU role in US-Russia-Ukraine talks amid uncertainty – EC

GUR drones successfully destroy targets in Crimea

Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

Man who opened fire at McDonald's shoots himself, hospitalized – sources

From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

AD
AD