14:09 07.08.2025

Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Thursday, the parties discussed the latest developments following the meeting of US special envoy Steve Witkoff with Vladimir Putin.

According to the press service of the German Chancellor, Merz and Zelenskyy "highly appreciated the mediation efforts of the American president and agreed that Russia must end its aggressive war, which is contrary to international law."

"Both agreed on a close exchange of information with European partners and the United States. The Federal Chancellor assured the President of Ukraine of his continued support," the report says.

