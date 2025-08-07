Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:06 07.08.2025

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

2 min read
 On Wednesday, various possible formats for meetings at the level of leaders in the near future were discussed: two bilateral formats, one trilateral, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Also, yesterday, various potential formats for meetings for peace at the level of leaders in the near future were discussed: two bilateral formats, one trilateral. Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

Following the conversation with the German Chancellor, he reported that Ukraine and Germany equally see the need to end the war as soon as possible with a dignified peace. According to Zelenskyy, the parameters of the end of this war will determine the security conditions for Europe for decades.

"The war is in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe, we are already in negotiations on joining the European Union. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes," he said.

Ukraine coordinated its positions with Germany. Zelenskyy agreed to hold further talks with Merz.

"Security advisers will hold an online meeting today to coordinate our common views - Ukraine and all of Europe, the United States," Zelenskyy said.

