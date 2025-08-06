USA may decide on anti-russian sanctions today – Rubio

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is hopeful of making announcements later on Wednesday on whether potential sanctions against Russia would still proceed this week, the Independent said.

Rubio said he has spoken to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is on his way back from a trip to Russia, and would have more discussions throughout the day.

"We'll have more to say about that later on today," Rubio said when asked if sanctions on Russia would go into effect later this week, adding that there would hopefully be some announcements soon.

"Maybe positive, maybe not," he added.