Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 06.08.2025

Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Sumy region talked with the commanders of the command post of the 225th separate assault regiment, he will discuss with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky the request of the regiment commander to scale the unit to the level of a brigade.

"I spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of Andriyivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, Russian attempts at counterattacks, our next steps to liberate Ukrainian land. We discussed the needs, the level of support in general, the training of recruits and instructors. The regiment commander requested to scale the unit to the brigade level. I will discuss this issue with the commander-in-chief," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that the soldiers of this unit were the first to enter the territory of Kursk region last year, and significantly replenished the exchange fund.

"I thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought thanks to them, and awarded them with state awards. We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honor the memory of all who gave their lives for our country," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

14:18 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

11:16 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

10:49 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

10:24 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy: night attacks on power grid, gas station target heating season prep

Zelenskyy: night attacks on power grid, gas station target heating season prep

10:17 06.08.2025
Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

20:49 05.08.2025
Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

20:30 05.08.2025
Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

18:53 05.08.2025
Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

18:07 05.08.2025
Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

Former state secretary of Justice Ministry, current top officials exposed in embezzlement of budget funds

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

LATEST

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

Prosecutor General meets with EUAM head: Transitional justice is our duty to society

USA may decide on anti-russian sanctions today – Rubio

Former state secretary of Justice Ministry, current top officials exposed in embezzlement of budget funds

Ukrainian Defense Ministry codifies 50 new ammunition types in July

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

Over 100 active longevity clubs of Ukrainian Red Cross operate in Ukraine

AD
AD