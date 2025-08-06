Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Sumy region talked with the commanders of the command post of the 225th separate assault regiment, he will discuss with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky the request of the regiment commander to scale the unit to the level of a brigade.

"I spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of Andriyivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, Russian attempts at counterattacks, our next steps to liberate Ukrainian land. We discussed the needs, the level of support in general, the training of recruits and instructors. The regiment commander requested to scale the unit to the brigade level. I will discuss this issue with the commander-in-chief," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that the soldiers of this unit were the first to enter the territory of Kursk region last year, and significantly replenished the exchange fund.

"I thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought thanks to them, and awarded them with state awards. We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honor the memory of all who gave their lives for our country," the president said.