Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 06.08.2025

Dnipropetrovsk under continued assault, damage confirmed – official

1 min read
Dnipropetrovsk under continued assault, damage confirmed – official

As a result of Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enterprise and infrastructure were damaged, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The aggressor continued to attack the Nikopol region with drones and artillery. He terrorized the Nikopol, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities," he said on Telegram.

According to Lysak, a private house caught fire, the fire was extinguished by rescuers. The enterprise and infrastructure were also damaged.

There were no deaths or injuries anywhere, Lysak said

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #lysak

MORE ABOUT

17:46 30.07.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:34 29.07.2025
Number of people killed in missile strike on Kamianske rises to three

Number of people killed in missile strike on Kamianske rises to three

09:31 29.07.2025
Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

16:19 26.07.2025
Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

13:08 26.07.2025
Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

14:39 23.07.2025
SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

10:58 18.07.2025
Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

09:20 18.07.2025
One killed, two injured as result of night attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

One killed, two injured as result of night attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

09:33 17.07.2025
Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region

15:13 16.07.2025
Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

LATEST

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

New duties to hit countries still buying cheap Russian energy - Yermak

Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

Air defenses neutralize 36 out of 45 enemy drones

Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD