Dnipropetrovsk under continued assault, damage confirmed – official

As a result of Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enterprise and infrastructure were damaged, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The aggressor continued to attack the Nikopol region with drones and artillery. He terrorized the Nikopol, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities," he said on Telegram.

According to Lysak, a private house caught fire, the fire was extinguished by rescuers. The enterprise and infrastructure were also damaged.

There were no deaths or injuries anywhere, Lysak said