Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:07 05.08.2025

Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

2 min read
Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes financial packages from Denmark, Norway and Sweden to assist in the supply of the U.S. weapons to Ukraine and identifies their importance for ensuring long-term security in Europe.

"Today there is another decision within the framework of the initiative to purchase American weapons. Plus $500 million – the total amount from our friends from Northern Europe: Sweden, Norway and Denmark… This is a very strong initiative that significantly increases our potential to protect life. Yesterday EUR 500 million from the Netherlands, now another decision for $500 million. This will be felt," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, "this will be a good example for other NATO states to strengthen ties between the United States and Europe in the context of security and to guarantee protection from Russian strikes."

"Such steps are a new real basis for the security of our entire Europe in the long term. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is thanks to our joint efforts that we now guarantee that peace will reign," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Monday, August 4, the first aid package of over $500 million, financed by the Netherlands, was announced. In total, these contributions are estimated at over $1 billion and represent the first two tranches of regular supplies to Ukraine within the framework of the Alliance's recently launched PURL initiative.

On August 5, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the financial packages from Denmark, Norway and Sweden within the framework of PURL and welcomed them.

Tags: #zelenskyy #weapons

MORE ABOUT

20:49 05.08.2025
Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

20:30 05.08.2025
Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

18:53 05.08.2025
Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

17:56 05.08.2025
Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

16:52 05.08.2025
Sweden pledges $275 mln for Ukraine weapons supplies

Sweden pledges $275 mln for Ukraine weapons supplies

15:57 05.08.2025
Zelenskyy orders direct drone funding boost for brigades

Zelenskyy orders direct drone funding boost for brigades

10:41 05.08.2025
Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

09:29 05.08.2025
Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

20:48 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

18:41 04.08.2025
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

LATEST

Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Occupiers trying to gain foothold in Rodynske to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad – DeepState

Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

AD
AD