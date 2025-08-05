Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes financial packages from Denmark, Norway and Sweden to assist in the supply of the U.S. weapons to Ukraine and identifies their importance for ensuring long-term security in Europe.

"Today there is another decision within the framework of the initiative to purchase American weapons. Plus $500 million – the total amount from our friends from Northern Europe: Sweden, Norway and Denmark… This is a very strong initiative that significantly increases our potential to protect life. Yesterday EUR 500 million from the Netherlands, now another decision for $500 million. This will be felt," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, "this will be a good example for other NATO states to strengthen ties between the United States and Europe in the context of security and to guarantee protection from Russian strikes."

"Such steps are a new real basis for the security of our entire Europe in the long term. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is thanks to our joint efforts that we now guarantee that peace will reign," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Monday, August 4, the first aid package of over $500 million, financed by the Netherlands, was announced. In total, these contributions are estimated at over $1 billion and represent the first two tranches of regular supplies to Ukraine within the framework of the Alliance's recently launched PURL initiative.

On August 5, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the financial packages from Denmark, Norway and Sweden within the framework of PURL and welcomed them.