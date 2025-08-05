Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 05.08.2025

Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Tuesday night, Russians attacked Ukrainian settlements with ballistic missiles and nearly 50 UAVs, most of them Shahed-type, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Last night, the Russians launched a ballistic missile and nearly fifty UAVs against Ukraine, most of them Russian-Iranian shaheds. Many drones were shot down by our defenders, but unfortunately, there were hits,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

The President noted that the “Russians” struck civilian infrastructure in Lozova of Kharkiv region with more than 25 shaheds. As a result, one person was killed in the attack, another 10 people were injured, including two children. The railway was damaged, including a depot and a station.

“Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Sumy regions also came under attack overnight. In the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhia district, the occupiers directly targeted people with FPV drones. Two people were injured. Once again, the Russian army is hunting civilians in an attempt to terrorize frontline cities and communities,” Zelenskyy reported.

He noted that the world now sees that sanctions against Russia, and secondary sanctions against all those who help it profiteer from oil, can work if they are strong enough.

“Therefore, pressure must be increased, and this will undoubtedly contribute to peace. I thank the United States, our European partners, the G7 countries, and all those willing to exert the necessary pressure. We look forward to meaningful and decisive steps,” the head of state summed up.

