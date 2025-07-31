Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian units are defending their positions in Chasiv Yar, information about the capture of the city is Russian disinformation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said based on the results of the report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"There were Russian insinuations about Chasiv Yar today – this is Russian disinformation. Ukrainian units are defending our positions, and every Russian attempt to advance – in Donetsk region, in Sumy region, in Kharkiv region – we will ultimately repel," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

In addition, Ukrainian units are holding positions in Pokrovsk axis.

"Pokrovsk, Dobropillia – that's where the fighting is most intense. It's important that our soldiers destroy Russian sabotage assault reconnaissance groups, small groups that are constantly trying to break into the city, constantly want to gain a foothold there. This is a Russian tactic, and our response to it is the destruction of the occupier," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces Viktor Trehubov denied the Russian fake about the capture of the town of Chasiv Yar in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.