Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky during the monthly meeting on training issues stressed strict adherence to safety requirements at training grounds and training centers.

"I especially emphasized strict adherence to safety requirements at training grounds and training centers. The entire Ukraine is at risk of enemy missile and drone strikes. Therefore, the training process must be moved underground as much as possible. It is necessary to respond to air alarm signals and the appearance of reconnaissance drones instantly," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Syrsky noted the importance of the quality of soldiers' training as the basis for the forces' resilience. "This area of activity of the Armed Forces should remain a priority for us. I emphasized this during the monthly meeting on training issues," Syrsky said.

The commander-in-chief recalled the increase in the duration of the basic combined arms training course from 49 to 51 days (time has been added for training in countering strike drones, fire and engineering training, survival in trench conditions). The program for adapting and retraining military personnel to conduct combat operations after arriving from training centers to military units has also been updated.

"Modern warfare requires flexibility and faster implementation of innovations, including in the field of professional training of personnel. Therefore, in particular, we will deploy advanced training of military personnel on light vehicles," Syrsky said.

The meeting also discussed the state of training of the instructor and teaching staff of training centers, improving their qualifications, and aspects of training instructors in the territory of partner countries.

"Work is underway to create an Instructor Training School, in which the Armed Forces are assisted by the Come Back Alive charitable foundation. This is an example of a partnership between civil society and the army, which should be developed and scale. Thus, the construction of three specialized training schools was financed – UAVs; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) and electronic warfare (EW)," Syrsky said.

"I emphasize once again: the main thing is people. Their training, their safety, their lives. The better the training of our soldiers, the more protected they themselves and our entire country will be," Syrsky said.

As reported, on July 29, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of which three people were killed and 18 servicemen were injured.