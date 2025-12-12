Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:37 12.12.2025

URCS conducts training sessions for instructors in psychological first aid

2 min read
URCS conducts training sessions for instructors in psychological first aid
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

A series of training sessions for instructors in psychological first aid was held in Kyiv.

"A series of training sessions to prepare instructors in Psychological First Aid (PFA) has concluded in Kyiv. The programme aims to equip future instructors not only with theoretical knowledge but also with the confidence to deliver training to different community groups," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook.

Training participants worked with key PFA topics, practiced assistance skills, modeled training sessions, and received supervision from trainers. Special attention was paid to caring for the instructors. A safe space was created during the training where the instructors could discuss their experiences, ask questions about mental health, and receive support.

These trainings were an important step in expanding the network of trained professionals who can now transfer this knowledge to their communities. Since September, Ukrainian Red Cross Society trainers have certified 46 instructors.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society organized the trainings in partnership with the Centers for National Resistance Training.

In 2026, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society will continue its partnership with the Centers to expand the network of instructors and provide communities across the country with access to practical knowledge and support in times of crisis.

 

Tags: #training #urcs

