Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

Spain will allocate EUR 200 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said.

"From today, our country will introduce a new financial instrument of assistance for EUR 200 million for reconstruction in Ukraine, its renewal," Pedro Sánchez said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid on Tuesday.

According to the head of the Spanish government, this assistance will be coordinated by a new Spanish office, which will start operating within two months.

"This office will help modernize and expand the infrastructure that has suffered from Russian attacks," Sánchez said.