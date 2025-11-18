Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 18.11.2025

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

1 min read
Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

Spain will allocate EUR 200 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said.

"From today, our country will introduce a new financial instrument of assistance for EUR 200 million for reconstruction in Ukraine, its renewal," Pedro Sánchez said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid on Tuesday.

According to the head of the Spanish government, this assistance will be coordinated by a new Spanish office, which will start operating within two months.

"This office will help modernize and expand the infrastructure that has suffered from Russian attacks," Sánchez said.

Tags: #reconstruction #costs #spain

MORE ABOUT

10:04 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

19:18 14.11.2025
Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

20:41 06.11.2025
Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

19:55 30.10.2025
Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

21:03 28.10.2025
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

21:06 20.10.2025
Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

13:11 20.10.2025
Spain to send new batch of generators to Ukraine on the eve of winter

Spain to send new batch of generators to Ukraine on the eve of winter

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

19:19 18.08.2025
American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

HOT NEWS

AFU use US-made ATACMS to strike Russia – General Staff

Russia forcibly mobilizes over 46,000 Ukrainians in occupied territories

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Pivnenko: Ukraine needs more drones, better tactics, improved command, control system

Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

AFU use US-made ATACMS to strike Russia – General Staff

Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 16 Siemens MRI machines with EU funds

Families being forcibly evacuated from Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk community – authorities

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

Coordination HQ: 16% of Ukrainian POWs are citizens of Ukraine

AD
AD