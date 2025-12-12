Defense Minister: We build comprehensive system of anti-corruption management

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, representatives of anti-corruption bodies, and international partners discussed the implementation of current measures to combat corruption.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the discussion took place within the framework of the VI International Scientific and Practical Forum "Effective Governance and Education of Integrity in the Security and Defense Sector."

"We have built a comprehensive system of anti-corruption management, strengthened the institutional capacity of our responsible units," Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his speech about the ministry's anti-corruption activities.

Among the tools created to identify potential corruption, he named the Corruption Risk Register, the new Anti-Corruption Program of the Ministry of Defense for 2025-2026, over six hundred control measures, and hundreds of materials transferred to law enforcement agencies.

In addition, Shmyhal called the DOT-Chain Defence platform, which is one of the examples of innovation and transparency in the procurement sector, another anti-corruption mechanism.

"This is a digital platform through which military units can independently order defense products directly, without intermediaries, from manufacturers," he said.

At the forum, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Defense Anatoliy Kutsevol, a new document was presented – the "Policy for Building Integrity in the Defense Forces of Ukraine." It aims to transition to NATO standards in fostering a sustainable professional culture in the defense sector.

The event was organized and held at the initiative of the leadership of the National Defense University of Ukraine.

There was also a presentation of practical models and mechanisms for forming a culture of integrity in the security and defense sector.

The event presented best practices in the field of fostering integrity and preventing corruption in the components of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.