Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Spain on Tuesday, November 18.

"Today, we have meetings in Spain, which we have been preparing for a long time, and we hope that another strong country will do more to protect lives and bring the war to an end. We are working to ensure that the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez yields agreements that will give us greater strength. Every day in our relations with our partners must yield results for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president's visit to Turkey is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

"We are preparing to intensify negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything we can to bring the war to an end is Ukraine's top priority. We are also working to restore prisoner exchanges and return," the president emphasized.

He also noted that a Headquarters meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 20. In addition, relevant discussions with officials and a meeting with the Verkhovna Rada leadership and members of the Servant of the People faction are planned.