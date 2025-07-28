Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 28.07.2025

Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine


Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of Estonia Alar Karis, with whom he discussed the anti-corruption structure and invited the Estonian leader to come to Ukraine.

"We also talked about the anti-corruption infrastructure of our country, which is fully functioning. Last week, my bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies. Thank you for Estonia's support for our country's efforts in the fight against corruption. I invited Alar Karis to come to Ukraine. This will be a strong gesture of support and attention to Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

He thanked the Estonian President for his solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians, who today commemorate all those who were executed, tortured or died in Russian captivity.

"We greatly appreciate all the assistance from Estonia – military support, the decision to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for our defense needs, leadership in the IT coalition, and the training and rehabilitation of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the leaders discussed ways to scale up these areas of cooperation to further support Ukrainians.

21:10 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

18:58 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

18:37 28.07.2025
Former MP Zalischuk appointed as Ukraine's Ambassador to Sweden – decree

15:07 28.07.2025
Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

11:11 28.07.2025
European reps should be at meeting between Ukraine, Russia at highest level – Zelenskyy in talks with Macron

16:30 26.07.2025
Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:56 26.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

13:37 26.07.2025
Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

12:53 26.07.2025
Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

20:40 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

