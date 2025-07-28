Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of Estonia Alar Karis, with whom he discussed the anti-corruption structure and invited the Estonian leader to come to Ukraine.

"We also talked about the anti-corruption infrastructure of our country, which is fully functioning. Last week, my bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies. Thank you for Estonia's support for our country's efforts in the fight against corruption. I invited Alar Karis to come to Ukraine. This will be a strong gesture of support and attention to Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

He thanked the Estonian President for his solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians, who today commemorate all those who were executed, tortured or died in Russian captivity.

"We greatly appreciate all the assistance from Estonia – military support, the decision to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for our defense needs, leadership in the IT coalition, and the training and rehabilitation of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the leaders discussed ways to scale up these areas of cooperation to further support Ukrainians.