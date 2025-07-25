Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to prepare a Drone Technology Headquarters, the task is to reach the production of 500-1,000 interceptor drones per day.

"The Minister of Defense reported on the receipt of assistance from our partners – we ensure reliable movement of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers. I instructed to prepare a Drone Technology Headquarters, and specifically for drones. There is an approved plan – to reach the number of 500-1,000 interceptors per day, this is very difficult. Per day within a certain period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our officials involved," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

In addition, the president held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Intelligence Agency spoke about the challenges that lie ahead for the summer-autumn period, and about Russia's intentions.

In addition, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the operational situation at the front.

"Pokrovsk, first of all, is the most attention. Sumy region – we continue to operate in the border area," the president said.