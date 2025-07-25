ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on extending the martial law in Ukraine (No. 4525-IX) and conducting general mobilization (No. 4525-IX), the Verkhovna Rada reports.

"According to the laws, the martial law has been extended from 5:30 a.m. on August 7, 2025, for 90 days. The period for conducting general mobilization has also been extended for the corresponding period," the Rada said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

It is noted that these decisions are justified by the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.