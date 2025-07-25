Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:21 25.07.2025

ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

1 min read
ZelenskYy signs laws on extending martial law and general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on extending the martial law in Ukraine (No. 4525-IX) and conducting general mobilization (No. 4525-IX), the Verkhovna Rada reports.

"According to the laws, the martial law has been extended from 5:30 a.m. on August 7, 2025, for 90 days. The period for conducting general mobilization has also been extended for the corresponding period," the Rada said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

It is noted that these decisions are justified by the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Tags: #laws #zelenskyy #verkhovna_rada #mobilization

MORE ABOUT

12:50 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There will be responses to attacks on Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: There will be responses to attacks on Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia

12:43 25.07.2025
Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

12:21 25.07.2025
Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

12:03 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

11:10 25.07.2025
Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

11:09 25.07.2025
There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

11:07 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

10:48 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

AFU units receive new military equipment restoration complexes from Poroshenko Foundation

Our regional representation needs to be strengthened – Language Ombudswoman

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry

AD
AD