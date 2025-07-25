Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:10 25.07.2025

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine is moving the issue of arms exports in the format of production lines abroad, this is being discussed with Denmark, Norway, and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are moving this issue [of arms exports]. In the format of production lines abroad. We want it to be faster, everywhere everything takes a very long time. In Denmark, in Norway, we are discussing this issue with Germany. There is a lot of positives. We have reached an agreement with Denmark," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

The President explained that Denmark will provide additional funds for the production lines of long-range drones.

"100, 200, 300 million. Long-range drones will be produced and handed over to us during the war. This line is 50/50, with the private sector. But after the war, they will accumulate for themselves. For their army," he said.

On July 3, Zelenskyy reported on the preparation of joint production agreements in Denmark.

"There is also obvious progress in the joint production of weapons, and this is not only about the very good Danish model of investment in Ukraine. We are also preparing joint production agreements in Denmark," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Denmark.

