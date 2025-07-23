Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:46 23.07.2025

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

2 min read
Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

There are no enemies of Ukraine in the team of US President Donald Trump, Special Representative Keith Kellogg is a key figure, believes the head of the Main Directorate of Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov.

He stated this in an exclusive interview with Kyivpost, a quote from which was provided by Kellogg on the social network X.

"The key point for Ukraine is that there are no enemies of Ukraine in this team. Of course, there are people who, to put it mildly, are skeptical about the assistance that is being provided to us. But there are also those who consider such assistance to be clearly insufficient. In this sense, first of all, we can name US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US Presidential Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Their position is absolutely clear - assistance to Ukraine is part of US national interests. Therefore, it must continue and increase both quantitatively and qualitatively," Budanov said.

According to Budanov, Kellogg supported Ukraine even before the full-scale invasion. "He was the US National Security Advisor during Donald Trump's first term. Even then, he was among the hawks in the Republican Party who advocated a tough stance against Russia and Putin," Budanov recalled. According to him, after his visit to Ukraine, Kellogg took part in events in Germany. "The recent progress in the delivery of air defense systems is largely due to the efforts of the US President's special envoy. Today, he is actively involved in negotiations on Ukraine's defense and peace. Perhaps this is why his work makes Russia so nervous," Budanov added.

Answering a question about the prospects of Ukraine's relations with the United States, Budanov said: "I have never lost optimism on this issue. America is our friend. Yes, our relations are not always simple. But in the end we always find a common language. The fact that Keith Kellogg is now the main representative of US interests in ending the war speaks to the correctness of this approach. We are strategic partners. And our cooperation strengthens both countries."

Tags: #kellogg #budanov #usa

MORE ABOUT

14:32 22.07.2025
Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

11:19 22.07.2025
Sybiha on Kellogg's visit: We talked about weapons, waiting for Zelenskyy-Trump contact to further implement agreements reached

Sybiha on Kellogg's visit: We talked about weapons, waiting for Zelenskyy-Trump contact to further implement agreements reached

18:03 17.07.2025
USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

09:29 17.07.2025
Yermak, Kellogg mourn victims of Babyn Yar massacre

Yermak, Kellogg mourn victims of Babyn Yar massacre

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

20:18 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

20:06 16.07.2025
Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

18:03 16.07.2025
Kellogg discusses cooperation in achieving peace in Ukraine with UK Defence Minister

Kellogg discusses cooperation in achieving peace in Ukraine with UK Defence Minister

17:07 16.07.2025
Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

14:01 16.07.2025
Kellogg after visiting war children memorial: Killings of innocent civilians, especially children, must end

Kellogg after visiting war children memorial: Killings of innocent civilians, especially children, must end

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

LATEST

Israeli FM meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

AFU Air Forces receive first mobile complexes for servicing F-16

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

AD
AD