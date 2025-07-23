Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

There are no enemies of Ukraine in the team of US President Donald Trump, Special Representative Keith Kellogg is a key figure, believes the head of the Main Directorate of Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov.

He stated this in an exclusive interview with Kyivpost, a quote from which was provided by Kellogg on the social network X.

"The key point for Ukraine is that there are no enemies of Ukraine in this team. Of course, there are people who, to put it mildly, are skeptical about the assistance that is being provided to us. But there are also those who consider such assistance to be clearly insufficient. In this sense, first of all, we can name US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US Presidential Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Their position is absolutely clear - assistance to Ukraine is part of US national interests. Therefore, it must continue and increase both quantitatively and qualitatively," Budanov said.

According to Budanov, Kellogg supported Ukraine even before the full-scale invasion. "He was the US National Security Advisor during Donald Trump's first term. Even then, he was among the hawks in the Republican Party who advocated a tough stance against Russia and Putin," Budanov recalled. According to him, after his visit to Ukraine, Kellogg took part in events in Germany. "The recent progress in the delivery of air defense systems is largely due to the efforts of the US President's special envoy. Today, he is actively involved in negotiations on Ukraine's defense and peace. Perhaps this is why his work makes Russia so nervous," Budanov added.

Answering a question about the prospects of Ukraine's relations with the United States, Budanov said: "I have never lost optimism on this issue. America is our friend. Yes, our relations are not always simple. But in the end we always find a common language. The fact that Keith Kellogg is now the main representative of US interests in ending the war speaks to the correctness of this approach. We are strategic partners. And our cooperation strengthens both countries."