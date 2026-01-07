Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:08 07.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, together with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, will deal with the issue of prisoner exchanges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The coordination headquarters dealt with the issue of exchanges. And Kyrylo Budanov, the Security Service, and the head of my Office Andriy Yermak also dealt with it. And a person in this position should always deal with it, because this is a very important issue. The new head of the Office will also deal with exchanges. Together with Umerov," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The president noted that this is one of the issues of the Ukrainian negotiating team, and the pause in the exchanges is due to the fact that for Russia it is pressure on Ukraine.

"Ukraine is putting its diplomatic pressure on Russia to end the war. Russia understands that prisoner exchanges are an important and painful issue for us. And that is why it is slowing all this down. We will do everything to unblock prisoner exchanges," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #budanov

MORE ABOUT

16:22 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

16:14 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

16:05 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:34 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

15:20 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

15:05 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: No candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Directorate yet

Zelenskyy: No candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Directorate yet

14:56 07.01.2026
President's decision on SBU leadership creates dangerous precedent - MP Friz

President's decision on SBU leadership creates dangerous precedent - MP Friz

14:50 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: We are discussing negotiations with our partners and where they can be

Zelenskyy: We are discussing negotiations with our partners and where they can be

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Important to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2026 – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

Another Russian drone attack leaves many consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity - Ukrenergo

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss further support for Ukraine, its accession to EU

Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

Coalition of the Willing releases ‘Robust Security Guarantees for Solid and Lasting Peace in Ukraine’ statement – we’re ready to commit to guarantees for Ukraine

AD
AD