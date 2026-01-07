Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 07.01.2026

Budanov: We already have concrete results from negotiations in Paris, work ongoing

1 min read
Budanov: We already have concrete results from negotiations in Paris, work ongoing
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Paris peace talks in Ukraine have already yielded concrete results and assured that national interests will be protected.

"We are continuing important negotiations in Paris to achieve sustainable peace and reliable security guarantees for our country. Not all information can be made public, but we have already achieved concrete results, and the work continues," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian national interests will be protected," he emphasized.

As reported, citing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, on January 7, negotiating teams are working in Paris on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war. Ukraine is represented by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz. Also part of the delegation is David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

