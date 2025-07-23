Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine is determined to work for the release of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, the return of children abducted by Russia, the priority of the meeting in Istanbul is the preparation of a meeting of leaders, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We hope that today's further opportunity at the meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul - the opportunity to take the right steps - will not be lost. We are determined to continue working to free our people from Russian captivity, to return our Ukrainian children, and to achieve a real ceasefire. The priority is to prepare for a meeting of leaders, and our delegation has the necessary force for this - directives for discussing the main issues," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations.