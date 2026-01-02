Erdogan plans to discuss war in Ukraine, situation in Gaza with Trump on Jan 5

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he intends to hold a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on January 5 to discuss, in particular, the war in Ukraine.

"I will have a telephone conversation with President Trump on Monday," the Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The Turkish leader noted that among the topics he plans to discuss are the situation in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan stressed that he is in close contact with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine, including Western countries.

According to him, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris next week.