13:58 13.01.2026

Rada dismisses Defense Minister Shmyhal

Photo: Denys_Smyhal /t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Some 265 MPs voted in favor of this decision at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, the votes were distributed as follows: the Servant of the People faction - 180, Batkivschyna - 17, the Platform for Life and Peace group - 16, Restoration of Ukraine - 11, For the Future - 12, Trust - 18. The European Solidarity and Holos factions did not cast a single vote in support of the dismissal of the Minister of Defense.

"I leave this position with the confidence that the ensuing processes will become the foundation for further changes and reforms, and that our shared achievements will serve as the basis for Ukraine's resilience," Shmyhal said in his address to parliament.

As reported, Shmyhal served as Minister of Defense since July 17, 2025.

