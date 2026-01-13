Some 762 MW of new gas generation added last year, but pace must accelerate – Shmyhal

In 2025, Ukraine commissioned 762 megawatts of new gas‑fired generation, but the pace must be sharply increased, according to Denys Shmyhal, candidate for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

"Resilience also means the development of decentralized generation, and we are betting on that as well. Last year, 762 MW of new gas generation was brought online. The trend is positive, but the pace must be raised significantly through deregulation, simplifying grid‑connection mechanisms, and attracting investment," Shmyhal said during his address to parliament ahead of Tuesday's vote on his appointment.

According to him, the goal of the government and the Ministry of Energy is to build a model in which distributed generation will meet local needs and provide backup capacity in case of emergencies.

Shmyhal emphasized that Russia will continue its attacks, which is why he sees his task in office as expanding projects to install electronic warfare systems and air defense systems with the participation of energy enterprises, and continuing the construction of protective measures for the energy sector.