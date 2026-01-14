Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:28 14.01.2026

Kyiv completely unprepared for winter challenges in wartime conditions – Shmyhal

1 min read
Kyiv completely unprepared for winter challenges in wartime conditions – Shmyhal
Photo: Denys_Smyhal /t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Candidate for the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal believes that Kyiv was very poorly prepared for the challenges of passing the heating season in wartime conditions.

"Kharkiv was preparing — it has mobile boiler plants and power generation. Kyiv was much worse prepared — I would say not prepared at all — so now anti-crisis measures will have to be taken. This is currently the focus of the president of Ukraine and the prime minister," Shmyhal said during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada ahead of the vote on the appointment.

Shmyhal also said the Energy Ministry can ensure a fair distribution of energy resources and influence the protection of energy infrastructure and the development of generation. "Therefore, cooperation with local authorities and the relevant ministry for community development is another area for which the Energy Ministry can be responsible," he said.

Tags: #kyiv #shmyhal #winter

