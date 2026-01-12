National Security Committee recommends Rada dismissing Defense Minister Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence recommends the Verkhovna Rada supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, said committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction).

"The committee supported Shmyhal’s resignation. There were eight votes in favor and six against," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.