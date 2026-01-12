Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 12.01.2026

National Security Committee recommends Rada dismissing Defense Minister Shmyhal

1 min read
National Security Committee recommends Rada dismissing Defense Minister Shmyhal
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence recommends the Verkhovna Rada supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, said committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction).

"The committee supported Shmyhal’s resignation. There were eight votes in favor and six against," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

13:49 10.01.2026
Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

15:24 09.01.2026
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

15:10 09.01.2026
Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

14:55 03.01.2026
Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

09:46 02.01.2026
Vampire drone maker becomes first resident of Defence City – Ministry of Defence

Vampire drone maker becomes first resident of Defence City – Ministry of Defence

14:16 30.12.2025
Military units will be able to purchase components for UAVs from general fund - Shmyhal

Military units will be able to purchase components for UAVs from general fund - Shmyhal

11:25 24.12.2025
AFU to receive 3 mln FPV drones by year end - Shmyhal

AFU to receive 3 mln FPV drones by year end - Shmyhal

11:21 19.12.2025
Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

20:37 17.12.2025
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

18:50 16.12.2025
Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Zelenskyy instructs ministers to support, assess economic aspects of future Ukraine-USA deals

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Kyiv City Council prepares decisions to stabilise life support systems after shelling

UN Human Rights Mission: 2025 deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since 2022

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

Ministry: 5 cultural institutions restored since 2022

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

AD
AD