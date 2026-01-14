Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

Photo: @dshmyhal Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.

A total of 248 people’s deputies voted for the relevant resolution No. 14378 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Shmyhal’s appointment was supported by the Servant of the People faction - 167 deputies "for", Batkivshchyna - 4, Holos - 8, the Platform for Life and Peace group - 16, Revival of Ukraine - 14,For the Future" - 11, Trust - 16, non-faction members - 12. European Solidarity faction did not cast a single vote in support of Shmyhal’s appointment.

As reported, on January 13, the parliament dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense, which he had held since July 17, 2025.