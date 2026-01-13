Candidate for Ukrainian Minister of Energy Shmyhal on 3 key tasks as minister: Recovery, resilience, upgrade

Denys Shmyhal, candidate for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, identified recovery, resilience, and modernization as his three main priorities in the role.

"As minister, I see three key priorities: recovery, resilience, modernization," Shmyhal said during his address to parliament ahead of Tuesday's vote on his appointment.

"My central task in office is to overcome the acute phase of the energy crisis as quickly as possible, strengthen coordination, establish clear roles and responsibilities, bring together a unified plan for everyone, introduce a daily management rhythm with priorities, resources, and performance monitoring. And most importantly, ensure speed in decision‑making, where every hour matters," Shmyhal explained.

He added that since the start of the war, virtually every facility has come under attack, with 10 gigawatts of capacity destroyed or damaged.