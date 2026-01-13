Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:56 13.01.2026

Ukrainian Parliament fails to appoint Shmyhal as 1st Dpty-PM, Minister of Energy

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada was unable to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.

A total of 210 members of parliament voted in favor of Resolution No. 14378 during Tuesday's plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, falling short of the minimum 226 votes required for adoption.

As reported earlier, on January 13 the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense, a position he had held since July 17, 2025.

