One person died in Kyiv due to enemy attack – Klymenko

Photo: https://t.me/Klymenko_MVS/

One person died in Kyiv due to enemy combined attack on the capital, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"As of now, we know about one dead and more than 20 wounded people in the capital," he wrote on a Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to him, about a dozen civilian objects were damaged in the region. "There is a dead person in Bila Tserkva," he added.

According to Klymenko, there is information about a possible person being under the rubble in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv - search operations are ongoing.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported about the dead person in Bila Tserkva.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has already reported 22 victims in Kyiv.