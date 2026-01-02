Klymenko to present candidates to replace head of Border Guard Service, Deineko to continue working at Interior Ministry – Zelenskyy

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko will soon present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and Serhiy Deineko will continue working in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"At the same time, there are tasks related to changing approaches to the work of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. I discussed this with Serhiy as well. In the near future, Minister Klymenko will propose candidates to replace the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and Serhiy Deineko will continue his work within the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.