Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:42 22.07.2025

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

3 min read
Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

Interest from foreigners in purchasing premium-class housing in Ukraine for investment purposes is gradually recovering, developers told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Interest from foreign citizens has recovered and, in some places, for example, in our projects, the number of deals with foreigners exceeds the number of deals with Ukrainians. Among our clients are Spaniards, Japanese, Canadians and others who invest in business and premium class with a clear view of the future. They see potential in both long-term lease and in the growth of value," said Iryna Mikhalova, CEO of Alliance Novobud.

As reported by Susanna Karakhanyan, Director of Sales at Greenville, foreign clients are considering both investment purchases of apartments and housing for themselves, but are postponing the purchase until safer times.

"Interest from non-residents has partially recovered recently. We note a trend that foreigners regularly visit apartment tour reviews, but are not buying yet - deferred demand, waiting for stabilization in Ukraine," she explained.

Although the housing of the Odesa developer Dva Akademika is mainly purchased by local residents (up to 60% of clients), over the past year and a half the share of transactions with foreign investors has increased, the company reported.

"As for geography, 55-60% are local residents, in our case Odesa. Up to 30% are from other cities of Ukraine. However, over the past year, these figures have begun to change with the emergence of foreign investors. For the period 2024-2025, some 35% of deals are concluded with foreign investors: the UAE, Slovakia, Turkey, Italy, the USA, Greece, Israel and Romania," said Maksym Odintsov, development director of the construction company Dva Akademika.

In addition, demand from foreigners remains for Ukrainian housing projects where foreign companies are involved as partners, RIEL reported.

"We have projects that foreigners are quite actively interested in. For example, Maxima Residence is traditionally of interest to foreigners, in particular Turkish citizens. This is due to the fact that it is a joint project of RIEL and the Turkish developer Bosphorus Development," explained Zoriana Zemlynska, coordinator of RIEL's sales departments in Kyiv.

At the same time, KAN Development noted that the share of foreigners among buyers remains insignificant, and demand for premium housing is mostly being restored at the expense of people who invested before the war.

According to Oleksandr Nasikovsky, managing partner of the DIM group of companies, Ukrainians who have been living abroad for a long time have appeared in the structure of demand for premium housing.

