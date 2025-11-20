Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:54 20.11.2025

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q3 2025 up by 12% – statistics

The housing price index in Ukraine for July-September 2025 is 112%, while for the same period in 2024 the figure was 111.7%, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, on the primary housing market, price growth slowed to 12.8% in Q3 2025 compared to 14.1% in the same quarter of last year. One-room apartments saw the largest increase – 13.3%, while two-room apartments rose by 13.3% and three-room apartments by 11.7%.

In contrast, on the secondary market, prices accelerated, reaching 11.5% growth in July-September 2025 compared to 10.5% for the same period in 2024. One-room apartments increased by 12.5%, while two- and three-room apartments rose by 11.4%.

According to the statistics agency, compared to the previous quarter, housing prices increased by 0.3%, with a 0.2% rise on the primary market and 0.3% on the secondary market.

