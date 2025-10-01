Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:08 01.10.2025

Ukraine receives EUR 170 mln housing loan for Council of Europe Development Bank program – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Ukraine received another EUR 170 million loan for housing programs from the Council of Europe Development Bank under an agreement signed in Rome (Italy) during URC 2025, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"EUR 70 million will go to the HOME project: compensation for destroyed housing. This is another 1,500 eRecovery housing certificates and an opportunity for 4,000 families to purchase new homes to replace the destroyed ones. Priority is given to Defenders, people with disabilities, and large families. Thanks to the project, more than 7,600 Ukrainians have already received new housing, and a total of 24,300 Ukrainian families have received housing certificates," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, the remaining EUR 100 million are aimed at supporting internally displaced persons: assistance with housing, housing, children's education, and integration into communities.

"The housing sector remains one of the most affected areas. In total, over 135,000 families have used the eRecovery program and received compensation for repairing damaged housing, or buying or building a new one to replace the destroyed one," she added.

